Massive change on the horizon for Cody Rhodes after WWE SummerSlam, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes had an intense match at WWE SummerSlam against John Cena, which he won. However, the booking could indicate a major change for him down the line, or so legendary journalist Bill Apter thinks.
The American Nightmare has been playing a babyface since returning to the Stamford-based promotion after leaving AEW. Interestingly, John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber against Cody. With Cena possibly turning babyface after the events of WWE SummerSlam, Bill Apter thinks Rhodes might be heading to the dark side soon.
Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's SummerSlam review, Bill Apter stated:
"I think Cody Rhodes slowly is going to say I can't believe that you people, that you people, the fans booed me in one of my greatest nights. And maybe slowly but surely, we will see a heel turn in Cody Rhodes, and we might enjoy that. Because you could see how POed he was a lot during that match." [19:35 onwards]
You can check out the full video below:
It remains to be seen what is next for Cody Rhodes in WWE and whether a heel turn might be the direction he takes.
