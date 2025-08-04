Massive change on the horizon for Cody Rhodes after WWE SummerSlam, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes had an intense match at WWE SummerSlam against John Cena, which he won. However, the booking could indicate a major change for him down the line, or so legendary journalist Bill Apter thinks.

Ad

The American Nightmare has been playing a babyface since returning to the Stamford-based promotion after leaving AEW. Interestingly, John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber against Cody. With Cena possibly turning babyface after the events of WWE SummerSlam, Bill Apter thinks Rhodes might be heading to the dark side soon.

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's SummerSlam review, Bill Apter stated:

"I think Cody Rhodes slowly is going to say I can't believe that you people, that you people, the fans booed me in one of my greatest nights. And maybe slowly but surely, we will see a heel turn in Cody Rhodes, and we might enjoy that. Because you could see how POed he was a lot during that match." [19:35 onwards]

Ad

Trending

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

You can check out the full video below:

Ad

It remains to be seen what is next for Cody Rhodes in WWE and whether a heel turn might be the direction he takes.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More