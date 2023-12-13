The fans labeled Carmelo Hayes " guilty " as a massive conspiracy came to light on WWE NXT.

A couple of weeks ago, Trick Williams was brutally attacked backstage, which prevented him from competing in the number one contender's match for the NXT Championship. Since then, a lot of people pointed the finger at Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes has denied any involvement from the beginning. Recently, he claimed that he was also attacked from behind and didn't know who it was.

Trick Williams confronted Ilja Dragunov tonight on NXT, whom he will be facing at New Year's Evil for the NXT Championship. Hayes interrupted and then claimed that Dragunov was the one who attacked both of them.

Perplexed, Ilja Dragunov denied any wrongdoing, but Hayes claimed that it was all part of Ilja's plan to separate them so that he could retain his NXT Championship. He then tried to grab the title from Dragunov but accidentally hit Trick Williams in the face with it. The crowd chanted "guilty" at Hayes as the show ended.

It will be interesting to see how Trick Williams responds to what transpired tonight on NXT.

