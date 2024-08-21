Massive ex-WWE star who had heat with Vince McMahon open to returning under Triple H's regime; wants RAW star's forgiveness

A former massive WWE star left the company nearly a year ago after having heat with Vince McMahon and some of his associates. She recently addressed potentially returning for a tag team run under Triple H.

The person in question is none other than Ronda Rousey. The UFC Hall of Famer had two stints in the Stamford-based company between 2017 and 2023. The three-time Women's Champion teamed up with her real-life best friend Shayna Baszler in her final months in WWE as they held the Tag Team Title. The two later feuded as Baszler beat Rousey in the latter's final match last year at SummerSlam.

After Rousey's departure following her contract expiring, she took massive shots at Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and John Laurinaitis, disclosing that she does not think highly of them. Meanwhile, she doubted that she would ever return to the company, stating that things must "drastically change with how things are run there" for her to take that step.

Nevertheless, the former SmackDown Women's Champion recently revealed in a Q&A session with AWA Studios on Reddit that she would consider returning to WWE under Triple H's regime to have another tag team run with Baszler if the latter could forgive her and take her back.

"[Would you consider a comeback under the HHH regime? If so, who would be your dream opponent?] I would consider it, I would just love to tag team with Shayna again — if she could ever forgive me and take me back!" Rousey said.

Meanwhile, the currently pregnant star pointed out that being on the road full-time with her babies would not be convenient.

"[Would you consider going back to WWE?] Would definitely love to do another tag team run, but being on the road full-time with my babies would be pretty difficult," Rousey added.

Ronda Rousey recently addressed her relationship with WWE CCO Triple H

While Ronda Rousey was vocal about having massive heat with Vince McMahon and some of his associates, she recently addressed her relationship with WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet disclosed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight that she loves The Game and the Billion Dollar Princess:

"Vince being gone really changes things a lot. I do love Triple H and I love Steph, and I think they're f**king fantastic," she said.

With her being on good terms with Triple H, it would be interesting to see if Rousey would ever return to the Stamford-based promotion after giving birth to her second child.

