Massive ex-WWE star suspected of giving "bad advice" to Brock Lesnar

A former WWE Superstar has been accused of giving "bad advice" to Brock Lesnar, leading to his exit from the Stamford-based company.

The Beast Incarnate was burned out during his first WWE run. He has previously talked about being fed up with the company's hectic travel schedule in his autobiography. Lesnar demanded the Stamford-based promotion to let him go before WrestleMania XX, but Vince McMahon convinced him to stay until the event, where he lost to Goldberg.

On his Grilling JR podcast, WWE legend Jim Ross opened up about Brock Lesnar's exit and stated that he received "bad advice" from his peers.

"Well, he's burned out. He's burned out. He's getting bad advice by some of his peers I believe." [0:43 - 0:49]

Later in the podcast, Jim Ross was asked whether he had any clue as to who was giving this "bad advice" to Brock Lesnar. Here's what he said:

"I would say the Minnesota contingent, may be Perfect, maybe Kurt. Kurt would do it just to be [inaudible] because he knew that he can get you, and to see somebody getting rolled up in anxiety and angst thanks to your prodding and your subtle positioning, was a rib." [5:59 - 6:21]

What the future has in store for The Beast Incarnate remains to be seen.

Brock Lesnar suspected that Kurt Angle betrayed him

In his autobiography, Death Clutch, Brock Lesnar wrote that he talked with Kurt Angle about wanting to leave WWE. Lesnar believed Angle went to Vince McMahon and spilled the beans to the then-WWE Chairman.

"Believing I could trust Kurt, I told him I was thinking of getting out of the business. I didn’t tell anyone else, and he said he wouldn’t either. But soon after I confided in him, I became convinced that Vince knew I was planning to leave. Did Kurt stooge me out?" [Via Death Clutch]

Lesnar later had an accident that crushed his National Football League dreams, and he attempted to make a WWE return. It did not come to fruition, though, as Brock was told he would have to start from scratch. Lesnar made a name for himself in the UFC, became a mainstream star, and ended up returning to the Stamford-based promotion in 2012.

