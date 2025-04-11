Massive favorite emerges to replace Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41

WWE is one week away from WrestleMania 41, and officials are working hard to finalize the two-night lineup. Kevin Owens was unfortunately pulled from his big showdown with Randy Orton due to a neck injury, and the rumor mill is running rampant on his replacement. New information has revealed a surprise frontrunner.

The Viper and The Prizefighter were set to lock up at WrestleMania 41, but KO is headed for surgery, and Orton has no opponent. Owens revealed the unfortunate news during Friday's SmackDown, and then Nick Aldis brought Orton out to break the bad news to him. The SmackDown GM received an RKO in response as Orton looked up at the WrestleMania sign to end the segment.

The Natural Treasure has been rumored for a ring return, and word now is that Aldis' WWE in-ring debut could happen on The Grandest Stage of Them All, according to information from online sources. The two-time NWA and one-time TNA World Champion would be in his first match since an ACW five-way on October 7, 2023, a week after his last singles bout, a loss to Davey Boy Smith Jr.

WWE SmackDown's General Manager is currently the leading candidate to replace Owens as The Apex Predator's WrestleMania 41 opponent. Aldis runs the blue brand and has been a constant face in the lengthy program between Orton and KO, and last week's RKO was seemingly scripted for a major reason.

Several Superstars are rumored to be Owens' replacement, but nothing is confirmed. Aleister Black, aka Malakai Black, is the next leading candidate, followed by Solo Sikoa and Ludwig Kaiser. Names expected to be found amid the rumors and speculation but are not considered frontrunners include Rusev aka Miro, Bill Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, The Rock, Carmelo Hayes, and Matt Riddle.

Updated lineup for WWE WrestleMania 41

World Wrestling Entertainment currently has five matches finalized for Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania 41, with eight others close to being assigned to Saturday or Sunday. Below is the updated lineup going into SmackDown:

Night One

Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso Main Event: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two

Women's World Championship Triple Threat: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley Main Event: Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

Night TBA

Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul Jade Cargill vs. Naomi Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Gauntlet Match winners WWE Tag Team Championship: The Viking Raiders (c) vs. The New Day Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4 Way: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

WrestleMania Vegas on April 19 and 20 will see World Wrestling Entertainment return to Allegiant Stadium for the first time since SummerSlam 2021. The event will air live on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

