Massive issue in feud between Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton pointed out by ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

WWE SummerSlam is just around the corner, with several exciting matches scheduled for the event. The WWE Women's Championship is set to be defended at The Biggest Party of The Summer as the challenger Jade Cargill faces off against the champion, Tiffany Stratton.
Ex-WWE employee Vince Russo pointed out a massive issue in their feud recently. Cargill was jumped by the Secret Hervice following her match with Chelsea Green on the latest episode of SmackDown. The Storm, however, found herself an unlikely ally in her SummerSlam opponent.
Vince Russo was talking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he expressed his confusion over Tiffany saving Jade Cargill. He was annoyed as there was no explanation given for Tiffany's actions despite the two having a match in a week's time.
"In the past, I mean, if you're going to do something like this, how did we always do that in the, in the past, Mac? You know, listen, 'We got a match on SummerSlam, and I want your best. I want to make sure you're a 100% 'cause I don't want to have any other any excuses. So, from now till then, I'm going to have your back.' I mean you got an explanation. I don't know, I'm watching this and I'm like 'What?' They got a match coming up in a week. Why is Tiffany Stratton helping out Jade Cargill?" Russo said. [17:49 onwards]
WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to be the first-ever two-night event. The show is scheduled to be a huge one, with several big matches already booked for the grand summer premium live event. While Cargill and Tiffany fight for the belt on the blue brand, over on the red brand, Naomi takes on Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's World Championship.
