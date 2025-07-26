Massive issue in feud between Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton pointed out by ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

WWE SummerSlam is just around the corner, with several exciting matches scheduled for the event. The WWE Women's Championship is set to be defended at The Biggest Party of The Summer as the challenger Jade Cargill faces off against the champion, Tiffany Stratton.

Ad

Ex-WWE employee Vince Russo pointed out a massive issue in their feud recently. Cargill was jumped by the Secret Hervice following her match with Chelsea Green on the latest episode of SmackDown. The Storm, however, found herself an unlikely ally in her SummerSlam opponent.

Vince Russo was talking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he expressed his confusion over Tiffany saving Jade Cargill. He was annoyed as there was no explanation given for Tiffany's actions despite the two having a match in a week's time.

Ad

Trending

"In the past, I mean, if you're going to do something like this, how did we always do that in the, in the past, Mac? You know, listen, 'We got a match on SummerSlam, and I want your best. I want to make sure you're a 100% 'cause I don't want to have any other any excuses. So, from now till then, I'm going to have your back.' I mean you got an explanation. I don't know, I'm watching this and I'm like 'What?' They got a match coming up in a week. Why is Tiffany Stratton helping out Jade Cargill?" Russo said. [17:49 onwards]

Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Ad

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to be the first-ever two-night event. The show is scheduled to be a huge one, with several big matches already booked for the grand summer premium live event. While Cargill and Tiffany fight for the belt on the blue brand, over on the red brand, Naomi takes on Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's World Championship.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE