Massive last-minute change to WWE match; referee change sees controversial finish

A massive last-minute change was made to a WWE match. This last minute change resulted in a controversial finish.

The NXT tag team division is heating up as more teams join the mix. Last week on NXT, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe debuted against The O.C.. However, their debut didn't go as planned, as they came up short against the wrestling veterans.

Tonight on WWE NXT, they were confronted by No Quarter Catch Crew backstage, who made fun of them for losing. This resulted in a match for later in the night. It was Tyson and Tyriek against Myles Borne and Charlie Dempsey. However, before the match could start, it was announced that Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo would be the Special Guest Referee.

Despite their lack of experience, Tyson and Tyriek brought the fight to Myles Borne and Charlie Dempsey. During the closing moments of the match, Stacks countered Dempsey's pinfall slowly, which prompted him to argue with the former. This distraction allowed their opponent to roll them up for the win.

This is the biggest win for Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe in their careers and it will give them a lot of confidence.

