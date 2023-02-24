Massive match announced for WWE SmackDown involving Imperium

Gunther has been dominant on WWE SmackDown upon making his debut on the main roster after WrestleMania 38. WWE recently announced that The Ring General and Imperium will face Ricochet, Braun Strowman, and Madcap Moss in a six-man tag team match.

Last year, Gunther reformed Imperium on the main roster when Giovanni Vinci moved to the blue brand at WWE Clash at The Castle ahead of The Ring General's match against The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship in September.

The Ring General focused on his singles career on WWE SmackDown while Vinci and Kaiser concentrated on the tag team division. Last month, the duo were in the finals of the SmackDown Tag Team tournament but they lost to the team of Ricochet and Braun Strowman.

Today, WWE announced that Imperium will face the team of Ricochet, Braun Strowman, and Madcap Moss on the blue brand. Interestingly, previously, Gunther has defeated his upcoming opponents and successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship.

It will be interesting to see if the makeshift team of babyface superstars can hand Imperium another defeat on the main roster.

Gunther has crossed over 240 days as the Intercontinental Champion on WWE SmackDown

In June 2022, Gunther won his first major title on the main roster when he pinned Ricochet to win the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown. He later went on to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the title.

The Ring General's best feud was against The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, who took Gunther to the limit as he defended the title. After numerous encounters, he finally ended his feud with Sheamus on WWE SmackDown.

Later, Gunther faced Rey Mysterio on an episode of SmackDown and successfully defeated The Master of 619 to retain his title. Last month, he successfully defeated Braun Strowman to retain the title.

The Ring General has crossed over 240 days and became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the 21st century. In his last defense, he beat Madcap Moss ahead of the Elimination Chamber 2023.

