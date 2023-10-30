Massive name left WWE because he wanted to see his son grow up

A top name has revealed that his son's birth was a major reason why he left WWE.

Kevin Nash left World Wrestling Entertainment in mid-1996. Mere days later, he made his big return to WCW and formed the nWo.

On the latest edition of Kliq This, Kevin Nash revealed that his son Tristen's birth was a big reason why he left WWE after his first run.

"Let's put it this way. When I left, I showed up on the sixth, and my son Tristan was born on the 12th of June. Six days apart. My leaving WWE was (...) six days later Tristan was born. This is basically: I'm going to work 300 days, and I'm not gonna watch my son take his first step, or I can be home and work 150 days and watch my kid grow up. Oh god, yes, he was huge [when asked if his birth was instrumental in him leaving WWE]."

You can check out his full comments starting at the 38:21 mark in the clip below:

Kevin Nash's decision to leave WWE proved to be the right one

Nash later said in the interview that he couldn't have had the career he did if he hadn't left the Stamford-based company. The wrestling veteran went to WCW and formed quite possibly the biggest faction in pro wrestling history, the nWo.

Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan instantly became the biggest heels in the business after the stable's formation. The nWo was instrumental in WCW almost putting the Vince McMahon-led World Wrestling Entertainment out of business in the late '90s. Unfortunately, the hype surrounding the faction died down by 1999.

In March 2001, McMahon bought WCW, effectively ending the Monday Night War. Nash made several appearances for World Wrestling Entertainment following the death of WCW.

What do you think? Would Nash have had the career that he did if he hadn't left for WCW? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here