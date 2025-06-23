Massive name teases potential WWE appearance

A huge name has teased that he could make a possible WWE appearance. This star is a current World Champion.

Canelo Alvarez is a popular name in the world of professional boxing. He has been dominant in the sport for the last several years and holds a professional record of 63 wins, 2 draws, and 2 losses. He is also the number four-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world and is a four-division World Champion.

Alvarez is currently the reigning Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion. He is set for the toughest challenge of his career when he defends his title against an undefeated Terence Crawford, who holds a professional record of 41 wins and no losses. This bout is set to take place on September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During a recent face-off for this fight, Canelo Alvarez hinted that fans could see him in the Stamford-based promotion soon.

"We're talking about it. Maybe. Maybe you will see me in the WWE at some point."

This won't be the first time that a boxer has stepped inside a WWE ring

Over the years, several boxers have stepped inside a World Wrestling Entertainment ring. The most iconic boxers to grace the squared circle were Mike Tyson, who acted as the enforcer for the Shawn Michaels vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin bout at WrestleMania 14. Tyson even knocked out Shawn Michaels after the bout.

Other appearances by boxers include Evander Holyfield, who competed in a boxing match against Matt Hardy at Saturday Night's Main Event in 2007, Floyd Mayweather, who competed against Big Show at WrestleMania 24, and Tyson Fury, who faced Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2019.

It will be interesting to see if Canelo Alvarez will make a WWE appearance in the future.

