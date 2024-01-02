Massive return on WWE RAW: Day 1 takes out The Judgment Day; new member's status publicly questioned as Dominik Mysterio stunned in his hometown

On the WWE Day 1 special edition of Monday Night RAW, The Miz reunited with his old tag team partner, who believes he's a member of The Judgment Day. The show took place in Dominik Mysterio's hometown, but it's unlikely that he felt welcomed due to the chorus of boos he received.

The A-Lister held another episode of Miz TV, and The Judgment Day was supposed to be his guests. When he introduced the group, their music hit, but R-Truth came out instead. He and the former WWE Champion were part of a villainous tag team called Awesome Truth.

When Truth entered the ring, The Miz asked him where everyone was. The former said he thought they were behind him. Miz then asked him if he was seeing people, and the former 24/7 Champion brought up Lil Jimmy.

After R-Truth told the crowd to rise for the Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDoagh came out.

Expand Tweet

McDonagh's status was repeatedly questioned by Truth, even though he's an official member. Dirty Dom tried to speak, but he was booed heavily by the crowd in his hometown.

He then challenged R-Truth and The Miz to a tag team match, which they accepted. This was the first time since 2019 that the two stars teamed up for a match and emerged victorious.

Were you excited to see Awesome Truth back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.