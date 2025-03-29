Massive Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar 10-year streak guaranteed to end at WrestleMania 41

A years-long WWE streak involving Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns is set to end. The stat came to light when a user posted about it on Reddit's Squared Circle subreddit.

On SmackDown, Roman Reigns signed a contract for a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41, and so did CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Thus, Reigns will officially compete in a non-title match at this year's WrestleMania. Also, Brock Lesnar won't compete at WrestleMania 41, much like last year.

A Reddit user pointed out that a massive streak involving both stars will end at 'Mania this year. This will be the first WrestleMania without Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar in a world title match in over a decade.

The last time neither Reigns nor Lesnar headlined a 'Mania was in 2014. The main event of WrestleMania XXX saw Daniel Bryan taking on Batista and Randy Orton for The Viper's WWE World Championship.

Ultimately, Bryan tapped Batista out to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. For the next decade, Reigns and Brock Lesnar had a firm hold on WWE's main event scene and were featured in multiple world title matches at The Show of Shows.

