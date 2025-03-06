Massive Roman Reigns WWE streak in danger

A major streak involving former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns might end very soon. If Reigns doesn't headline this year's WrestleMania, his four-year streak will be snapped.

Back in 2020, The OTC missed WrestleMania 36. Fans instead saw Braun Strowman defeating Goldberg to become the new Universal Champion at The Show of Shows.

For the next four years, Roman Reigns headlined every single WrestleMania. Not only did he headline 'Mania, but he did it on Night 2 every single year. It seems like the streak will end this time if Reigns doesn't headline The Grandest Stage Of Them All next month.

What are the chances of Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania 41?

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE title will likely headline Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 since it's the hottest story in the company at the moment. That leaves the main event of Night 1 up for grabs, and several strong contenders are in the running for the spot.

Many fans believe Jey Uso and Gunther's World Heavyweight title outing will headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. Others are speculating that one of the Women's title matches will be the main event of Night 1. IYO SKY is set to defend the Women's World title against Bianca Belair at 'Mania. Also, Tiffany Stratton will defend the WWE Women's title against Charlotte Flair at The Show of Shows.

After what happened over the past few weeks, fans expect to see a Triple Threat match involving Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. A bout of this caliber could certainly headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. The feud started when The Visionary brutally attacked Reigns after the duo was eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble match. Rollins also cost Punk the WrestleMania 41 main event at Elimination Chamber.

