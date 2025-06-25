Massive spoiler on potentially shocking winner of WWE Queen of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions 2025

WWE Night of Champions 2025 Premium Live Event is set to take place in Saudi Arabia this weekend, despite the recent reported issues that were out of WWE's hands. The PLE is set to host the King and Queen of the Ring finals, and two stars will walk out of the arena with a title shot at WWE SummerSlam set in place.

while Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton is taking all the headlines, it seems like Jade Cargill vs. Asuka could also be a hard-hitting encounter. Currently, The Storm is the favorite to win the tournament.

Cargill was hit by an injury last year which took her out of action for a long time, but it seems like she could be looking to turn the fortunes in her favor this year. And the best way to do that is to win the QOTR tournament and book a World Championship match at SummerSlam.

Cargill is a heavy favorite heading into this bout, which isn't surprising given that it is Asuka's first time competing in the Middle East. Her former Damage CTRL teammate, IYO SKY, made it clear that they were no longer on the same page on WWE RAW, and it seems like this was the build towards a Women's World Title showdown in August.

Will Jade Cargill become WWE Queen of the Ring?

Jade Cargill has already proved many of her doubters wrong, but is yet to lift singles gold in WWE. She was part of an intense feud with Naomi in the beginning of the year, which has launched both women to the top of the Women.

Cargill now steps into perhaps the biggest match of her career, and Asuka's experience will at least be a small factor in the bout overall.

With the creative already having a storyline for The Empress of Tomorrow, giving The Storm the crown at Night of Champions would be a logical choice. It will be interesting to see if Cargill goes after Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam or interferes in Damage CTRL's business.

Whatever the case may be, Naomi will definitely have her eye on The Storm, with her Money in the Bank briefcase ready to be cashed in.

