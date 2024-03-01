Massive spot involving 4 WWE stars with 20 championships between them was done "for no good reason,” believes Bully Ray

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has pointed out some crucial mistakes the company has made recently. He recently spoke about using a popular tag team on the roster.

Ray has shed light on how WWE has booked many superstars over the years. This includes tag teams, especially The Good Brothers.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, the tag team specialist spoke about how the company has wasted The Good Brothers over the years.

"The situation with the lack of use of the Good Brothers over the years has always kind of bothered me, and it bothers me for a very specific reason. Me and D-Von’s last night in the WWE, Monday Night Raw at the Barclay’s Center in 2016, they asked us to do a favor for the Good Brothers."

He added that The Dudley Boyz put The Good Brothers over on their way out of the company on RAW at the Barclay’s Center in 2016. However, the spot involving four WWE stars with 20 championships between them was done for no good reason, as the creative team never propelled the duo to the top of the roster.

"Me and D-Von were more than happy to do it for them because they were good dudes that we got along with. And we thought they were going to use that night to help propel those guys into something special. And it never happened. So it was done for no good reason." [H/T eWrestlingNews]

Fans have seen The Good Brothers win the RAW Tag Team Championship twice. However, their run hasn’t been too great.

WWE could give The Good Brothers a push soon

Fans recently saw Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson make their way to NXT. The two men made a surprise appearance to knock out Chase U and the team of Axiom and Nathan Frazer to turn heel.

The heel turn could help them get ahead on the brand. The veterans have a chance to go after the tag team championship of the brand.

It would make sense to put the titles on them for some time as they have massive experience in the ring and can help other stars shine.

Meanwhile, moving away from AJ Styles will also allow them to develop their characters. They currently have extremely bland characters and are desperately looking to get repackaged.

