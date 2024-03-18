Massive star just one win away from 1000 WWE victories; will have a chance to achieve the feat at WrestleMania XL

A top WWE Superstar is one win away from completing a whopping 1000 victories in the Stamford-based company.

Roman Reigns has been a mainstay in World Wrestling Entertainment for well over a decade. The Tribal Chief has been pushed as a top main event act for the majority of his run.

As per Cagematch, Roman Reigns is currently at 999 wins and is just one win away from a massive achievement. The Head of the Table has two big opportunities at WrestleMania XL to complete 1000 wins in WWE.

The Tribal Chief will definitely be the center of attraction at The Show of Shows as he is on the verge of achieving yet another milestone in his career.

Will Roman Reigns complete 1000 wins on Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania XL? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and kicked off a feud with The Bloodline immediately after. The Rock got involved as well and is now set to play a huge role at The Show of Shows this year.

On Night One of WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns and The Rock will take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a big tag team match. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and many fans are dubbing it the biggest tag team match of all time.

The stakes are incredibly high in this blockbuster tag team match. If Cody and Rollins manage to pick up a victory over Reigns and The Rock, the main event of Night Two will be free from a potential Bloodline interference. However, if The Rock and Reigns win the tag team match, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night Two will be contested under "Bloodline Rules."

Reigns won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Payback 2020. He has been the most dominant performer in the Stamford-based promotion since then and has been almost unstoppable. The only time he was pinned during this period was at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event last year.

