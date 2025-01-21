Massive star reacts to Rhea Ripley's major announcement on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley made a major announcement tonight on WWE RAW. Another massive star has now reacted to it.

Bronson Reed has been a destructive force in the ring over the past year. It started with him destroying Seth Rollins in the ring. Since then, he has laid out several stars as he continued to dominate the roster. Given his dominance, Reed was included in the new Bloodline's team for their Survivor Series match against the OG Bloodline. Unfortunately, Reed suffered a serious injury during the match and hasn't been seen since then. However, he has been following RAW in his absence.

Tonight on the red brand, Rhea Ripley was attacked backstage by Nia Jax. Later on, Rhea attacked Nia after the latter's match against Bayley. Both women brawled in and out of the ring and had to be separated by security. The Eradicator then challenged Nia Jax to a match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Bronson Reed took to social media to react to the segment and show his support for the Women's World Champion.

"In this house we stan @RheaRipley_WWE #WWERaw #RawOnNetflix."

It looks like the rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax is getting heated with each passing day.

