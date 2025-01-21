  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Massive star reacts to Rhea Ripley's major announcement on WWE RAW

Massive star reacts to Rhea Ripley's major announcement on WWE RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jan 21, 2025 03:01 GMT
Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley is the current Women's World Champion (source: WWE's X account and website)

Rhea Ripley made a major announcement tonight on WWE RAW. Another massive star has now reacted to it.

Bronson Reed has been a destructive force in the ring over the past year. It started with him destroying Seth Rollins in the ring. Since then, he has laid out several stars as he continued to dominate the roster. Given his dominance, Reed was included in the new Bloodline's team for their Survivor Series match against the OG Bloodline. Unfortunately, Reed suffered a serious injury during the match and hasn't been seen since then. However, he has been following RAW in his absence.

also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on the red brand, Rhea Ripley was attacked backstage by Nia Jax. Later on, Rhea attacked Nia after the latter's match against Bayley. Both women brawled in and out of the ring and had to be separated by security. The Eradicator then challenged Nia Jax to a match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Bronson Reed took to social media to react to the segment and show his support for the Women's World Champion.

"In this house we stan @RheaRipley_WWE #WWERaw #RawOnNetflix."

Check out his tweet below:

It looks like the rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax is getting heated with each passing day.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी