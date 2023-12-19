Massive title change sees former champion break down into tears on WWE RAW; was furious

There was a massive title change live on WWE RAW this week, with two stars losing their titles after months of being the ones holding on to them. Unfortunately, one star didn't take it well and was less than happy about what had happened during the show, breaking down into tears.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were champions for several months, holding on to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for most of 2023. However, they lost the titles on the last live RAW of the year this week. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter came away with the win.

When the loss occurred, though, while Niven was also sad, the camera was focused on Chelsea Green, who was having a breakdown. She was crying at the side of the ring, having lost the title, and was also whimpering, clearly in distress, especially with everyone, including Michael Cole, excited. Cole was heard screaming that there were new champions.

The moment was shared by a fan, to which now a furious Chelsea Green has replied, demanding they delete the picture immediately.

"DELETE THIS!!!!" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Green won't be silent about the loss, having already complained to Adam Pearce before the match started and even threatening to talk to the SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Green and Niven get a rematch for the WWE titles.