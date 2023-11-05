Massive title change at WWE Crown Jewel 2023; history made by 28-year-old star

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is underway, and history has been made at the event in Saudi Arabia for the first time in nearly five years as a new champion was crowned when the 28-year-old star made history.

Earlier this year, Rey Mysterio ended Austin Theory's reign of terror and captured the United States Championship. The Master of the 619 captured his third United States title and feuded with Bobby Lashley and Street Profits alongside Latino World Order on Friday Night SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul won his fight against Dillon Danis and called out the United States Champion. Later, the Hall of Famer accepted Logan Paul's challenge to defend the United States Championship in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

The two finally met in Saudi Arabia for a first-time-ever singles match at the event. After an even back and forth, The Maverick went back to his old ways and used brass knuckles to win the match. This was the first time that a new United States Champion was crowned in Saudi Arabia at any premium live event over the past five years.

