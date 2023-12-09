Massive title implications as WWE star wins on SmackDown; Dominik Mysterio was at ringside

WWE Superstar Santos Escobar faced Dragon Lee during the special Tribute to the Troops episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Last Friday, Logan Paul revealed plans for a tournament to determine the challenger for his United States Championship. The first-round matchup announced for this week's WWE SmackDown featured a clash between Escobar and Lee.

Prior to the match's commencement, Dominik Mysterio arrived at ringside to closely observe Lee, his opponent scheduled for this week's NXT Deadline event. Lee took the initiative at the start by landing precise right hands and kicks, followed by a clothesline that sent Escobar tumbling out of the ring. Escobar, however, quickly turned the tides with a headbutt, which was followed by a perfectly executed back-body drop.

As the match reached its climax, Lee climbed to the top turnbuckle but became momentarily distracted during a staredown with Mysterio. Exploiting this momentary lapse, Escobar swiftly crotched Lee on the turnbuckle. With Lee vulnerable, Escobar executed the Phantom Driver to clinch an important win.

Escobar is set to challenge the victor between Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross in the upcoming round.

