Massive twist involving Roman Reigns and The Rock could be in the works for WrestleMania 40, according to veteran (Exclusive)

With The Rock making a surprise appearance on WWE RAW: Day 1, there is a massive chance to see him go up against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Another twist may also be in the works, according to a legendary wrestling journalist.

The Rock recently teased a confrontation with The Tribal Chief, leading to fans speculating a showdown between the two somewhere down the line. As things stand, the most logical option will be to have the two superstars face off at WrestleMania 40. However, many people previously thought that Cody Rhodes would get another chance to finish the story with Reigns as well.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter mentioned the chances of Cody inserting himself into the match.

"Everybody has been asking me this, and I have got my own weird scenario here. The Rock, if it comes off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania [40], I don't think Rock is gonna take the title. I think he will do the favor for Roman, make Roman even bigger, or, do they decide to add a third person into this somehow, where Cody Rhodes gets a really stuffy nose and says, 'I have been here for such a long time, waiting for this story to end, and you come here right now, and you are in? Let's do a triple threat,'" Bill Apter said. [29:45 - 30:31]

It remains to be seen if Bill Apter's prediction will be proven right at WrestleMania 40.

Do you think The Rock will eventually dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!