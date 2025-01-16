Massive unannounced WWE event to happen in February after Royal Rumble, top WrestleMania players to be involved (Exclusive)

We're already a few weeks into 2025, and WWE, creatively led by Triple H, is leaving no stone unturned before the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble PLE will take place on February 1.

During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC revealed that WWE will organize another WrestleMania Kickoff press conference like it did last year in Las Vegas.

WWE plans on repeating the trend in 2025 and will host the WrestleMania 41 press conference in New Orleans on Saturday, February 8, a day before the Super Bowl.

The company utilized the highly publicized media event to push a massive storyline heading into The Show of Shows last year, and JoeyVotes noted that the direction would be similar this time as well.

All the major superstars scheduled to be at WrestleMania 41 are expected to be a part of the presser during the Super Bowl weekend.

TC applauded the promotion for noticing an opportunity to maximize the hype around its biggest show of the year. With the Super Bowl attracting all the eyeballs in New Orleans, World Wrestling Entertainment would look to put some of the focus on its two-night WrestleMania.

Additionally, TC praised Nick Khan for introducing high-profile press conferences at opportune moments, among other things, that position the pro wrestling brand in the best possible setting.

Like in 2024, WWE could use the WrestleMania press conference to elevate a feud

The WrestleMania 40 Kickoff is best remembered for its newsworthy ending. The Rock and Cody Rhodes' war of words culminated with The Final Boss slapping The American Nightmare.

An infuriated Seth Rollins also came out to support Cody, as The Rock and Roman Reigns stuck together and stood for the OG Bloodline. The angle led to the booking of Night One's main event, which saw The Final Boss and the OTC defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

The WrestleMania 40 Kickoff also witnessed Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Triple H, and many others, as WWE put its best foot forward to promote The Showcase of The Immortals.

Come February 8, 2025, fans could witness another similarly explosive press conference that adds impetus to the Road to WrestleMania 41.

