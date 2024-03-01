Massive update on Cody Rhodes and The Rock's upcoming schedule on the Road to WrestleMania 40

The WWE Universe is excited to see Cody Rhodes potentially 'finish his story' at WrestleMania. The American Nightmare is set to cross paths with The Rock at least thrice before the "Showcase of Immortals."

Cody won the Men's Royal Rumble match, his second in a row, and earned a title opportunity at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare chose Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as his choice of opponent after failing to capture the title from The Tribal Chief last year at WrestleMania.

However, his plans to finish his story were hijacked by The Rock, who returned and joined forces with The Bloodline. The two were involved in a massive confrontation at the Las Vegas press conference that ended with The Rock slapping Cody across the face before a huge brawl broke out.

WWE had previously announced that The Great One will appear on SmackDown this week. Per the latest update in their respective schedules, Cody Rhodes is also scheduled to appear on the blue brand.

But here's where things get interesting. The two will cross paths on SmackDown this week, and they're both scheduled to appear on the Friday night show for the next two weeks as well. There has not yet been such an update on Roman Reigns' schedule has been made public as of this writing.

Cody Rhodes has issued a bold challenge to The Rock

The American Nightmare was a special guest alongside World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber 2024. In an unexpected swerve, Cody boldly challenged The Rock to a singles match "anytime and anywhere" of the latter's choosing.

Interestingly, Seth Rollins quickly reminded Cody that he would back him in his fight against The Rock and Roman Reigns, citing The Bloodline's infamous interferences. The American Nightmare hopes to see The Rock address his challenge when he appears on SmackDown this week. It will be interesting to see if WWE will book Cody Rhodes vs The Rock on a weekly show in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 40.

