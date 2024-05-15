Massive update on Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon; WWE files motion

A huge update has come out on Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. The details were shared in a 24-page memorandum.

Vince McMahon made his exit from World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this year in light of Janel Grant's lawsuit filed against him. The lawsuit contained some disturbing details and a series of accusations were further made against McMahon.

In a new update on the lawsuit, WWE has now filed a motion to compel arbitration, accompanied by a 24-page memorandum.

Check out an excerpt below:

"WWE disputes Grant’s allegations. But, as a threshold matter, this dispute cannot be heard in court because Grant agreed to arbitrate her claims. WWE therefore moves to compel this action to arbitration. Simply put, Grant has no claims actionable in this Court because the separation and non-disclosure agreement she signed with McMahon and WWE (the “Agreement”) - the monetary benefits of which she concededly accepted and retained - contains an arbitration provision that unambiguously precludes this Court from adjudicating her claims."

Expand Tweet

What did Bruce Prichard say in response to Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon?

Bruce Prichard opened up about Janel Grant's lawsuit on his Something To Wrestle podcast earlier this year. He made it clear that he wasn't at liberty to discuss any legal matters associated with WWE whatsoever. He further said that he wasn't involved in the case, and wasn't being sued. Prichard also said that he works for a company that's involved in a lawsuit and in such a case, there's "very little" an employee can say about it.

Expand Tweet

Prichard has been close to Vince McMahon for decades on end at this point. At present, he serves as WWE's Executive Director - CWT. He recently made an appearance on WWE TV. He was one of many who celebrated with Cody Rhodes after the latter defeated Roman Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania XL.

Drop your reactions to the latest update on the Janel Grant lawsuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback