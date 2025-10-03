Massive update on WWE potentially recruiting new stars

WWE is possibly looking to hire new stars. The company posted an official announcement recently.World Wrestling Entertainment launched its ID program last year, which provided independent wrestlers and wrestling schools with some benefits, such as opportunities with the Stamford-based promotion's system. Wrestlers signed to an ID deal would be able to compete on Evolve and train at ID-partnered schools. Upon launching this program, the sports entertainment juggernaut also announced several Indie names as part of the program.The program's official X account recently posted a video showcasing current ID prospects such as Sean Legacy, Zayda Steel, and ID Champion Cappuccino Jones travelling to Malaysia to wrestle for APAC Wrestling promotion. The video also stated that scouts are actively seeking new prospects to join the program and move one step closer to NXT, SmackDown, and RAW.&quot;WWE ID scouts are actively seeking new prospects to join the program. And with a WWE ID contract, prospects get one step closer to the dream of NXT, SmackDown and Raw, as well as the biggest stage of them all – WrestleMania. Which begs the question – who will be the next to be ID’d?” [H/T WrestleTalk.com]Tony Khan also commented on the WWE ID programWorld Wrestling Entertainment shook the entire wrestling industry last year when they announced the ID program. Since then, many fans and critics have commented on how this program could impact the industry.Speaking on a media call ahead of Full Gear 2024, Tony Khan said that he will reserve his judgment for this program until he tests it out first.“It will be interesting to see the first time we have a talent that is under one of those (WWE ID deals) that we bring in. I’m not completely sure how those deals are going to work. I’ve heard some stuff about there being matching rights with the people that have signed them, which would be an interesting thing. I have some thoughts on it, but I will reserve my judgment until I actually test such a mechanism. I only know what I’ve read about them, but it’s interesting.&quot; [H/T WrestleTalk]It will be interesting to see who will get signed to an ID deal next.