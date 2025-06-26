Massive update on WWE stripping Dominik Mysterio of Intercontinental Championship - Reports

Dominik Mysterio is one of the top heels on WWE programming. He won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. "Dirty" Dom was scheduled to defend the title against AJ Styles at Night of Champions. However, it was announced on RAW that Dominik had injured his ribs and wouldn't be able to compete at the event.

On RAW, Dominik disclosed in a promo that he was dealing with a rib injury, but the loud boos from fans were making it hard for him to speak. Adam Pearce told AJ Styles that he would get his title shot when the champion gets cleared to compete.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Dominik's injury. Meltzer reported that The Judgment Day member was not going to be out for "very long" and wouldn't have to relinquish the title.

"It’s a rib injury, he’s not gonna be out for very long. They’re not gonna strip him of the title or anything like that," Meltzer said.

We at Sportskeeda wish Dominik Mysterio a quick recovery and hope to see him back inside the ring soon.

Dominik Mysterio breaks character to praise his father

In a rare moment, Dominik Mysterio recently broke character to praise his father, Rey Mysterio. He talked about how the Hall of Famer revolutionized the wrestling industry.

On the Intoxicados Podcast, the WWE Intercontinental Champion praised his father for making lucha libre popular in America. He also talked about Rey's unique wrestling style.

"Honestly, I can say there were a handful of people that had a hand in revolutionizing the sport into what it is today. Unfortunately, my dad being one of them because of his style. A lot of people didn't see that lucha style and he was one of the first guys to bring it in and make people give a s*** about it. He was one of those guys that came in there and revolutionized the sport. I can list off a bunch of others, but he comes off the top of my head. As much as I hate to say his name and give him credit for it, it's the reality," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

It was great to see Dominik Mysterio give Rey his flowers. The Hall of Famer is currently sidelined with an injury.

