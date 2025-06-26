  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Massive update on WWE stripping Dominik Mysterio of Intercontinental Championship - Reports

Massive update on WWE stripping Dominik Mysterio of Intercontinental Championship - Reports

By Ishan Dubey
Published Jun 26, 2025 12:59 GMT
Dominik Mysterio after winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania (Image via WWE.com)
Dominik Mysterio after winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania (Image via wwe.com)

Dominik Mysterio is one of the top heels on WWE programming. He won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. "Dirty" Dom was scheduled to defend the title against AJ Styles at Night of Champions. However, it was announced on RAW that Dominik had injured his ribs and wouldn't be able to compete at the event.

On RAW, Dominik disclosed in a promo that he was dealing with a rib injury, but the loud boos from fans were making it hard for him to speak. Adam Pearce told AJ Styles that he would get his title shot when the champion gets cleared to compete.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Dominik's injury. Meltzer reported that The Judgment Day member was not going to be out for "very long" and wouldn't have to relinquish the title.

also-read-trending Trending
"It’s a rib injury, he’s not gonna be out for very long. They’re not gonna strip him of the title or anything like that," Meltzer said.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

We at Sportskeeda wish Dominik Mysterio a quick recovery and hope to see him back inside the ring soon.

Dominik Mysterio breaks character to praise his father

In a rare moment, Dominik Mysterio recently broke character to praise his father, Rey Mysterio. He talked about how the Hall of Famer revolutionized the wrestling industry.

On the Intoxicados Podcast, the WWE Intercontinental Champion praised his father for making lucha libre popular in America. He also talked about Rey's unique wrestling style.

"Honestly, I can say there were a handful of people that had a hand in revolutionizing the sport into what it is today. Unfortunately, my dad being one of them because of his style. A lot of people didn't see that lucha style and he was one of the first guys to bring it in and make people give a s*** about it. He was one of those guys that came in there and revolutionized the sport. I can list off a bunch of others, but he comes off the top of my head. As much as I hate to say his name and give him credit for it, it's the reality," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

youtube-cover

It was great to see Dominik Mysterio give Rey his flowers. The Hall of Famer is currently sidelined with an injury.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications