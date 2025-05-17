  • home icon
Massive upset happens on SmackDown as recently-debuted duo goes 4-0; former champions suffer stunning defeat

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 17, 2025 01:09 GMT
A big upset (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

There was a massive upset on Friday Night SmackDown as a recently-debuted duo went 4-0 and picked up a shocking upset against two established former Champions.

This week on SmackDown, Fraxiom competed for the fourth week since their official main roster call-up post-WrestleMania 41. So far, they've run through the stacked tag team division, first defeating Los Garzas before taking out Pretty Deadly. Last week, they shocked The Street Profits, the reigning Tag Team Champions.

This week, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano of DiY went up against Fraxiom, whose pace they couldn't keep up. They used underhanded tactics, but Fraxiom shocked the two veterans and former Tag team Champions by beating them. In doing so, they are now 4-0 on SmackDown.

They couldn't have asked for a better start to their life on the main roster. It's rare to see any call-up compete four weeks in a row, let alone pick up four wins. Their momentum hasn't gone unnoticed, and backstage after their victory, they were confronted by The Street Profits.

An unfazed Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford praised them and informed Fraxiom that the Tag Team Titles would be on the line next Friday.

It looks like it could be a huge title match.

Edited by Rohit Nath
