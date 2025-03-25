Massive WrestleMania 41 match at stake; contract to be signed on WWE SmackDown

A contract for a WrestleMania 41 match is set to be signed on SmackDown this week. This contest will feature three of WWE's biggest stars.

Ad

It's no surprise that CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns don't get along. They have made their disdain for one another public knowledge. At Royal Rumble 2025, Punk eliminated Rollins and Reigns from the match before being eliminated himself by Logan Paul. Following this, The Visionary lost his temper and viciously attacked Reigns and Punk.

Seth Rollins and CM Punk continued their feud for several weeks. This rivalry culminated in a Steel Cage match on the March 10 episode of WWE RAW. Toward the end of the bout, Roman Reigns appeared and pulled Rollins out of the ring, awarding him the victory. The OTC then brutally assaulted Rollins before turning his attention to The Straight Edge Superstar. Last week on SmackDown, all three men came face-to-face in a ring that was too small to hold their animosity. Hence, a massive brawl broke out.

Ad

Trending

Following this, WWE announced that all three men would compete in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. Tonight on RAW, CM Punk came out to address the fans in attendance. He revealed that there would be a contract signing for their match, which will take place this week on the blue brand.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what chaos unfolds on SmackDown with these three men in the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE