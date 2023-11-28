Massive WWE match ends in chaos; brawl breaks out in the crowd

A massive WWE match ended in chaos after a brawl broke out in the crowd.

Ever since Erik got injured, Ivar has been on a roll. He has been on a path of destruction and has found himself in some important matches. Ivar found himself in a backstage altercation a couple of weeks ago with Bronson Reed.

Bronson Reed has also been on a warpath lately and looked to destroy his opponents every chance he got. When Reed confronted Ivar, it looked like he was looking for a fight. Later in the night, Reed distracted Ivar during his match, resulting in The Miz picking up the win.

Hence, a match was set up between these two massive stars to decide who was the better man. The match was highly competitive as both brought out the best of each other. However, the bout failed to produce a definitive winner, as both superstars were counted out.

Following the match, a brawl broke out, and several WWE officials came out to separate Reed and Ivar before things escalated further.

Based on what transpired tonight on WWE RAW, it looks like these two men haven't settled their scores yet.

