Massive WWE name confirms Corey Graves has heat with him after social media outburst

A top WWE name has revealed in a recent edition of his podcast that he isn't "cool" with Corey Graves following the latest events involving the commentator. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wasn't happy with Graves' tweet expressing his frustration over being removed from the main roster.

Graves was recently moved to NXT after a lengthy stint on the main roster. He wasn't happy with the move and expressed his anger on social media in a now-deleted post.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE NXT commentator Booker T opened up about the controversy surrounding Corey Graves and made it known that he is not "cool" with him. Check out Booker's comments below:

"We're not cool, not cool at all — I didn't like the tweet ... I didn't tell him I didn't like it, but I'm sure there perhaps will come a time when I might say it ... he wasn't talking to me, wasn't talking about me, so therefore that's out of my pay rate you know what I mean? So I let the bosses handle that stuff." [H/T WrestlingInc]

What did Corey Graves say in his now-deleted post on X?

Graves poured his heart out in a post on X and revealed that he was told he wasn't "famous enough."

Check out the entirety of his post, which has since been deleted from X:

"Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something “dream adjacent” and being pretty f**king awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been," said Corey Graves.

Things certainly aren't well between Graves and Booker T. One wonders what Graves has to say about Booker T's comments about his rant on X.

