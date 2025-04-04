Massive WWE name issues public apology to The Undertaker

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Apr 04, 2025 04:32 GMT
The Undertaker (via WWE's YouTube)

A veteran has apologized to The Undertaker in a video shared on WWE's official YouTube channel. Shawn Michaels said sorry to The Deadman while the duo watched their classic WrestleMania 25 encounter.

When fans talk about the greatest matches in WWE history, the WrestleMania 25 outing between Shawn Michaels and The Deadman usually comes up at the very top. It's considered by many fans as the best match to have ever taken place in a WWE ring.

Michaels and The Undertaker recently sat down together to watch their iconic match from 2009, and they had a lot of fun while doing so. At one point, The Deadman dove off the top rope, but Michaels moved away at the last moment, causing Taker to land hard on a camera on the ringside floor.

"I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry about that," Michaels said about the spot." [16:17-16:19]
The Undertaker's honest thoughts on his WrestleMania 25 match with Shawn Michaels

Over the years, both Taker and Michaels have spoken up about their legendary 'Mania encounter in various interviews. While speaking with D-Von Dudley earlier this year, The Phenom had the following to say about the match:

“From early on, we’ve always just had incredible chemistry together. One of my favorite people to work with was Shawn. What’s so cool about [this], and a lot of people don’t really realize, at this part of my career, a lot of times, the guys that I’m working with are so intimidated by working with me. A lot of them had kind of grown up already watching me, so they were really intimidated working with me.” [H/T Fightful]
Michaels later became obsessed with defeating The Undertaker at The Show of Shows. His obsession led to a rematch at WrestleMania 26 with his career on the line. In the end, Michaels lost the match and retired as a result.

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Michaels' quotes!

Edited by Neda Ali
