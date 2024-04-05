Massive WWE star hints at early retirement after daughter starts school

A top WWE Superstar has hinted at retirement in the near future.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins got engaged in August 2019. The lovebirds had their daughter Roux in December 2020.

The Man occasionally posts pictures with her toddler on social media. She recently got angry at her WrestleMania XL opponent, Rhea Ripley, for bringing up her daughter.

Becky recently sat down with The Washington Post and discussed various topics. The former RAW Women's Champion hinted that she might call it quits once Roux starts school. Check out this excerpt from the original interview:

"And yet, she has no intention of wrestling forever. She knows that once Roux starts school, the bus life will no longer make sense. Her contract is expiring in the next couple of months. While she has not announced plans to retire, she does say she has done everything she set out to do." [H/T The Washington Post]

Becky Lynch is extremely popular with the WWE Universe

Becky Lynch is quite possibly the biggest female star in the history of WWE. She worked incredibly hard on the independent scene for years before making it to the big leagues.

After a brief stint in NXT, Lynch made her way to the main roster immediately after WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

Becky Lynch has consistently been one of the most popular stars in the company since debuting on the main roster in 2015.

Her popularity skyrocketed in 2018 when she turned on Charlotte Flair at WWE SummerSlam. Since then, Lynch has been one of the biggest superstars in the promotion. She is mere hours away from competing for the Women's World title against Rhea Ripley in a highly anticipated match at The Show of Shows. Lynch will do everything in her power to leave Mania with the gold and make her little girl proud.

