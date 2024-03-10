Massive WWE star returning to Monday Night RAW to confront Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania XL should happen, says veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry wants The Rock to confront Cody Rhodes on RAW After Mania.

The American Nightmare is currently feuding with The Rock and Roman Reigns. He will team up with the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins against The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief in a tag team match on night one. The following night, the 38-year-old will challenge the leader of The Bloodline for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry suggested that Rhodes finish his story and dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania. He proposed that The Rock should then confront The American Nightmare on RAW After Mania.

"If I own the company, ain't no way in hell imma leave that money on the table. Cody is gonna finish the story against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. And when he stands out there on Monday in Philadelphia and he's showing the title, holding the Universal Title above his head, The Rock's music is gonna play. And it's not gonna be The Bloodline, it's gonna be The Rock," he said.

The wrestling legend added:

"And then you're gonna get a little interaction between Cody and The Rock where The Rock tells Cody how he feels then we'll get The Bloodline. And Roman and everybody will come down and The Rock goes like, you know he can go into, 'You had your chance. You let the family down. You let The Bloodline down. Now, it's my job to fix the sh*t that you broke.' Oh, man, money." [16:11 - 17:22]

When did The Rock last appear on WWE RAW?

While The Rock has appeared regularly on SmackDown over the past few weeks, his last appearance on Monday Night RAW happened on January 1st on the Day 1 edition of the Red Brand.

The Brahma Bull confronted Jinder Mahal before taking The Modern Day Maharaja out with a People's Elbow. He then cut a promo in which he teased going after his cousin, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

The Rock will return to the ring for the first time in eight years next April. His last official match was in 2016, when he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds at WWE WrestleMania 32.

What do you think of Mark Henry's suggestion? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit the Busted Open podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE