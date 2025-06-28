Massive WWE SummerSlam match confirmed

A top female WWE SmackDown star has been confirmed for a major championship match at SummerSlam. Jade Cargill defeated Asuka in the Queen of the Ring finals to win the crown and receive a title opportunity.
The bout took place at WWE Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During the match, The Storm got locked in a submission hold but she turned it into a powerslam and got a two-count. Asuka took out Jade's leg with a Dragon Screw and hit a series of kicks.
The Empress of Tomorrow nailed her opponent with a kneestrike and locked her in a kneebar. Jade Cargill turned it into a wheelbarrow German suplex and planted the veteran with a spinebuster followed by a fallaway slam, superkick, and chokeslam for a two-count.
Cargill ran into a kick and Asuka hit her with a backhand and a Codebreaker. The Empress hit a spinning kick in the corner and wiped out Jade Cargill with a missile dropkick. The Storm powerbombed Asuka and got a two-count.
In the end, Asuka tried to go for the Hypnotic but Jade grabbed her and planted her with a Jaded to win the match and become the new Queen of the Ring. Jade will challenge for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam, whether it's against Tiffany Stratton or someone else.
