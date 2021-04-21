Match with huge title implications announced for next week's NXT

For next week's episode, NXT has announced three interesting matches, including a match with huge title implications for Bronson Reed.

Bronson Reed will face Austin Theory, where if he wins, he will earn another opportunity at the NXT North American Championship.

Also, owing to what transpired following his successful title defense this week, Kushida will team up with MSK to take on Legado del Fantasma.

Mercedes Martinez is also scheduled to face Dakota Kai.

Since Raquel Gonzalez is the new NXT Women's Champion after winning it from Io Shirai at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, it's evident that she now has a target on her back.

On NXT, Mercedes Martinez made it clear that she would take out Gonzalez's friend Dakota Kai first and then challenge for the Women's Championship.

Now that the match has been made, Martinez will face The Captain of Team Kick next Tuesday on NXT.

Will Bronson Reed earn another NXT North American Championship shot?

After Bronson Reed had a backstage confrontation with The Way and North American Champion on this week's episode of NXT, he was given another potential title opportunity.

If The Colossal can defeat Theory next week, he will earn a future North American Championship match.

After Kushida successfully retained his Cruiserweight Championship against Oney Lorcan this week, he was attacked by Legado del Fantasma's Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza following a distraction caused by former champion Santos Escobar.

The NXT Tag Team Champions MSK rushed to Kushida's aid and helped him in driving out Legado. They will now team up together next Tuesday night to take on Legado del Fantasma in a tag team match.

It will be interesting to see if any other surprises will be in store for the fans on this week's show.