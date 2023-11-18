"Match of the year for TV" - Axiom vs. Dragon Lee gets rave reviews from WWE legend (Exclusive)

The match between Axiom and Dragon Lee on the latest episode of SmackDown was an action-packed affair that impressed the former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, who called it the best TV bout of the year.

It was a big night for Axiom as he made his SmackDown debut against Dragon Lee, who is quickly becoming one of WWE's next big luchadors.

Axiom and Lee put on a fast-paced match with several high-impact moves, and while reviewing the blue brand's show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk this week, Dutch Mantell revealed everything that was great about the in-ring clash.

"Match of the year for TV. Don't you think what they did? That's what I'm saying, it was a great match. All the things they did were so crisp and so good, and you know, I'm usually not a real big fan of, you know, the lucha libre style, but these guys, they turned it on tonight," Dutch Mantell said. [40:12 - 40:37]

Dutch Mantell comes from a different school of thought and, during his heyday, rarely attempted high-flying moves. While Mantell was not always a fan of Lucha Libre, he appreciated what Lee and Axiom put together on SmackDown.

Dutch labeled the match a masterpiece and also believed WWE did the right thing by having Dragon Lee win.

"They did moves I've never seen, I mean, and if you wanted me, when I was wrestling to do one of those moves, I'd say, 'Get the f out of here, I ain't doing that sh*t,' because I could get hurt, you know. But, good match, and you didn't really have a good guy-bad guy, just a wrestling match, and either one of them, I mean, the people, not really pulling for one guy or the other, and the right guy won, of course, but really, that was a masterpiece," Dutch Mantell said. [41:07 - 41:40]

