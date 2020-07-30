Former WWE Superstar, Zack Ryder made his AEW debut on last night's episode of AEW Dynamite. While he made his way to the ring, the announcers revealed that he is no longer known as Zack Ryder and that the AEW wrestler now goes by Matt Cardona.

Matt Cardona made his way to the ring while Cody was getting assaulted by John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order. The debuting AEW star hit the two wrestlers with what was known as Zack Ryder's Ruff Rider.

Matt Cardona reveals the name of his finisher

After his AEW debut, Matt Cardona thanked the promotion for giving him a chance. He later revealed that the Ruff Ryder is now known as Radio Silence.

Before celebrating his debut in the AEW ring, Matt Cardona hit John Silver and Alex Reynolds with the Radio Silence. He then cleared the ring of the Dark Order members and met Cody at ringside. AEW has confirmed that Cardona will team up with Cody on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite to take on the team of John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

Zack Ryder before AEW

Matt Cardona was known as Zack Ryder in the WWE before he moved to AEW. WWE had released Zack Ryder back in April due to the COVID-19 budget cuts. Before he was let go, Ryder won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships with Curt Hawkins at WrestleMania 35.

The team of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins quickly lost the Titles to The Revival in a Triple Threat Match that also involved The Usos. In his fifteen-year long career in the WWE, Zack Ryder has held the United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship on one occasion each.

Advertisement

Zack Ryder received his WrestleMania moment when he won the Intercontinental Championship in a six-man Ladder Match. Ryder's reigns as Intercontinental Champion was shortlived as he lost the coveted Title to The Miz on the very next night on WWE RAW.

During his time in the WWE, Zack Ryder has feuded with many great Superstars such as John Cena, Rusev, The Big Show, and many more.