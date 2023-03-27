Matt Cardona asked Chelsea Green if he could pair up with released female WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona recently revealed that he talked to Chelsea Green about an on-screen alliance with Steph De Lander.

Cardona has done incredibly well for himself on the independent scene over the past three years or so. He recently paired up with former WWE Superstar Steph De Lander, with the latter acting as his aide. Before the De Lander, Cardona was assisted at all times by his wife and fellow superstar Chelsea Green.

However, after Green moved to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble, the former Zack Ryder was left without a vital cog in his gimmick.

While chatting on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Matt Cardona stated that he was quite impressed when he saw De Lander. He then had a talk with Green and approached De Lander upon receiving the green light from his wife.

"I saw Steph De Lander and said, 'Holy sh*t.' This girl is 6 ft tall, she can kick my fu*king a**, she's got piercings all over her face, so I'm like, 'Hey, Chelsea, do you mind if I ask this girl if she wants to be my heater?'"

The former WWE star then revealed that once he got the green light from Green, he brought it up with Steph De Lander and they tried it out in Australia.

"Once she said yes, when Chelsea gave me the green light, I brought it up to Steph, and then we did Australia, she came and helped me and Brian Myers. We did GCW, we just did the ECW Arena, and we've got more bookings coming up, so we're going to run with that for a while," he added. [H/T Fightful]

Matt Cardona isn't ruling out a WWE return

When Chelsea Green made her return to WWE earlier this year, many fans were hoping to see Cardona make a comeback as well. That hasn't happened yet, though.

Cardona appeared on the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast earlier this year and opened up about a possible WWE return. He made it clear that he would love to have another WrestleMania moment in the future.

"I've been saying since I got released from WWE, it's not my goal to get back there. I'm not doing things, 'Oh what can I do to get WWE to notice me,' no. I'm trying to create my own path but at the same time, I'd be lying if I said I never wanted to have another WrestleMania moment or wrestle in Madison Square Garden, of course, I do."

Cardona's biggest WWE moment came in 2016 when he won the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 32.

It remains to be seen whether a return is on the cards for the former United States Champion.

What do you think of Matt Cardona and De Lander's pairing? Let us know in the comments section below.

