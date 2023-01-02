Matt Cardona believes that 37-year-old WWE SmackDown star should be barred from wrestling

Matt Cardona recently discussed Karrion Kross on The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast and lambasted him for previously shaving his hair. Cardona believes that Kross should be barred from the industry.

Karrion Kross wrestled in WWE and on the independent circuit with his head shaved. However, he seems to be letting it grow out since his return to the company, and the fact that he was bald for so long seems to have incensed Matt Cardona.

Cardona has truly reinvented himself in numerous ways in the years since his WWE release. In fact, he has become unfiltered in his opinions about other professional wrestlers, including Karrion Kross. Cardona stated on The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast that Kross should be banned from the industry for shaving his hair.

“He’s a real piece of s*** because he’s got that hair, and he shaved it for so long. He’s a f***ing a**hole in my opinion. You f***ing have that flowing hair, and it looks good if it’s wet, it looks good if it’s dry, it looks good if it’s slicked back. That mother****er was just shaving it? In my opinion, he should be blackballed from the business, like f***ing scum. They teach you at wrestling school, you walk in, you shake everyone’s hand, and if you have hair, you do not shave it. He broke one of the rules of pro wrestling,” Cardona said. (H/T Ringside news).

Matt Cardona has expressed interest in returning to WWE, and a confrontation between Kross and Long Island Iced Z would be intriguing for fans following Cardona's comments.

Matt Cardona reveals what he pitched for his role at WrestleMania 35

Matt Cardona recently revealed to Metro that the initial idea he pitched to Vince McMahon for his WrestleMania 35 match was to be the final two men left in the ring with Curt Hawkins at the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Vince initially put this foot down, but Ryder and Hawkins were miraculously given a crack at the RAW Tag Team Championships soon after. Of course, they came out victorious, cherishing their own WrestleMania moment.

"We had pitched that we would be the two final guys in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal and I would sacrifice myself. Brian would clothesline me out, and he would get his big moment at WrestleMania, break the streak, win the trophy. Vince – he didn’t like it, which is fine. Two weeks later, we win the tag team titles at WrestleMania! I believe because we went into his office and he’s like, “Oh these guys, they live here!” I don’t know that for a fact, because we were just getting the Andre The Giant Battle Royale, and all of a sudden we’re in this tag team title match." (H/T Metro)

Matt Cardona has expressed a desire to return to WWE with title ambitions. We shall wait to see if the former Intercontinental Champion makes it to next month's Royal Rumble.

