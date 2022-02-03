"In a Death Match" - Ex-WWE star issues challenge to Shane McMahon after his reported exit

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has challenged Shane McMahon to a Death Match in Game Changer Wrestling. The proposal was laid out by Cardona after recent reports suggested that McMahon was let go by WWE.

According to Ringside News, it has been noted that McMahon wanted the Men's Royal Rumble Match to be booked around him. However, Shane's decision certainly didn't sit too well with management and he was "quietly let go" because of his actions.

Taking to Twitter, Cardona challenged Shane O'Mac to a match under a very interesting stipulation. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion labeled himself as the 'Death Match King', as he sent out the following message:

“DEATH MATCH KING” MATT CARDONA vs. @shanemcmahon in a DEATH MATCH for @GCWrestling_!!!"

Check out Matt Cardona's tweet and challenge to Shane McMahon below:

Since departing from WWE, Cardona has been at the top of his game on the independent circuit with his work in IMPACT Wrestling and the NWA, as well. However, Cardona's work with GCW has caught the attention of many around the industry.

During his run in the promotion, Cardona has already shared the ring with the likes of Nick Gage and Jon Moxley. The former WWE star even surprisingly won the GCW World Championship from Gage before dropping to the current champion, Moxley.

Shane McMahon made his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble 2022

At the 2022 Royal Rumble show, Shane McMahon made his surprise return to WWE, entering the match at No.28 and lasting around five minutes before being eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

McMahon, however, did secure one elimination in the Royal Rumble when he dumped former WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens over the top rope.

In the aftermath of the Royal Rumble, reports suggested that McMahon was supposed to be placed on RAW and also compete in this year's Elimination Chamber Match and at WrestleMania 38. But those plans have now been nixed.

