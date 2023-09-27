Matt Cardona confesses to having a crush on former WWE Superstar

Matt Cardona, also popularly known as Zack Ryder has recently opened up about his feelings about former WWE star, Maven.

After his release from the Stamford-based company in 2020, Cardona has been able to carve out a successful career on the Indie scene. He has held several championships across different promotions.

Cardona and Maven's love-hate relationship is well known to everyone. From facing each other in a street fight, to Maven officiating Cardona's wedding ceremony, the duo has come a long since their days in WWE. Cardona has now revealed that he has a crush on the inaugural winner of Tough Enough.

"I have a crush on Maven. Maven also doesn’t have twitter," Cardona shared.

Maven has recently transitioned into being a content creator with his Youtube channel, which has already crossed 100k subscribers.

Matt Cardona reveals his conditions to sign with WWE or AEW

Matt Cardona, popularly known to fans as Zack Ryder, has listed his conditions to sign with a top promotion.

In an interview with the Wrestling Inc., Cardona was asked about what it would take for WWE or AEW to secure the services of the former Intercontinental Champion. Cardona said that 'Cash' and 'Creative' would be his two minimum requirements.

"It would take a lot of convincing. Listen, I’m a businessman. I would have a conversation with anybody who call me, but it would take the two C’s: Cash and Creative. Of course, there’s no promises with creative, but the intention would have to be there. I don’t want to just be a guy on a roster. Been there, done that, it’s great, and I get it if you’re fine with that," [H/T TJR Wrestling]

It will be interesting to see if the above mentioned promotions decide to push for the Indy God's signature any soon.

