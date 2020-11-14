Matt Cardona documents Chelsea Green's WWE journey in heartfelt tweet following her injury 

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green made her main roster debut but was unfortunately struck with an accident where she legitimately broke her wrist. Green's fiance Matt Cardona who formerly competed in WWE as Zack Ryder took to Twitter to document her entire journey in the company in a heartfelt tweet.

Cardona wrote how it was a bittersweet night for him as he has seen Chelsea Green getting rejected by WWE and then finally getting hired only to face more hardships in the form of suffering an injury on her NXT debut and then undergoing rehab and then breaking her wrist on her SmackDown debut this week. Cardona added that Chelsea Green is a fighter and that she will come back again stronger.

Chelsea Green broke her arm in SmackDown debut

Chelsea Green made her debut on this week's episode of the Blue brand in a Fatal Four-Way qualifier match for the SmackDown women's team at Survivor Series. The match also included Liv Morgan, Tamina, and Natalya.

However, the WWE Universe was puzzled when they saw that Green disappeared from the ring after the show came back from a commercial and was not seen for the rest of the match. The match was eventually won by Morgan.

It was later confirmed by Chelsea Green and WWE themselves that she had broken her wrist at the start of the match.

We at Sportskeeda wish Chelsea Green a speedy recovery.