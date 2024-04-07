Matt Cardona fires massive shots at The Rock DURING WrestleMania 40

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, previously known as Zack Ryder, has fired massive shots at The Rock during WrestleMania XL.

The Great One returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at the start of 2024. After he seemingly took Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania spot, many fans turned against him. The Brahma Bull then aligned himself with Roman Reigns' Bloodline. The People's Champ and The Tribal Chief are headlining Night One of The Show of Shows against The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona took to X/Twitter to fire shots at The Rock for walking out with a custom title he received at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

"Who would ever walk out to the ring with a custom title? Woof," Cardona wrote.

This year's WrestleMania showcased some of the best matches of the year, from the likes of Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch, Gunther vs. Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are also set to wrestle tomorrow. The duo will compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Many fans believe The American Nightmare will finally dethrone The Tribal Chief. It remains to be seen what Triple H and his team have planned for Rhodes' future.

