Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) was recently a guest on the Pro Wrestling Junkies podcast and answered a number of questions from fans.

During the interview, Cardona, who was signed to a short-term contract with AEW, gave an update about his status with the promotion:

That's the place to be right now. To be there even for a month, and do a couple of matches, was a lot of fun. It was great to just be out there and be myself again. Hopefully, we'll do it again soon.

Matt Cardona also opened up about places he wants to wrestled when the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us:

It's a weird situation and weird time in the world. I'd love to go to New Japan, or even go back and main event a few indie shows at my home promotions in New York.

When the world opens up, it'll be the best time in wrestling. Fans and wrestlers will both be so excited and we're gonna have some kickass shows. H/T: WrestlingINC

Matt Cardona on winning the IC Championship at WrestleMania 32 and losing it the following night

Matt Cardona was also asked about winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 32. Cardona said that the fact that he ended up losing the title the following night on RAW itself was what made the moment so memorable:

I think losing it the next night made the moment. I wish I had lost it later on in the night. I mean, why have the title for two weeks or two months. Unless I was going to go undefeated for two years, take it off me, you know what I'm saying? That's a story. That's the story of Zack Ryder-Matt Cardona, you know, the underdog who finally gets it and then it gets taken away. So I thought, that's what made the story so special because nobody thought I was going to win. And to lose it the next night was like,' oh my god, he finally got something and he lost it'. I thought that moment was the way to go and if I'd lost it, I don't know, at Backlash against Cesaro, who cares, you know what I'm saying? I'm glad that I lost it the next night. Perfect fit for my career. H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling

You can check out the Pro Wrestling Junkies podcast HERE.