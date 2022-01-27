“Man, I really wish we didn’t get fired” - Matt Cardona mocks WWE on social media

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) has recently blasted the company with a cutting post on social media.

Currently working with Game Changer Wrestling, Cardona and his wife Chelsea Green have the gimmick of disgruntled, invading ex-WWE employees. As one of the most despised heels of pro wrestling, Matt posted the tweet.

Cardona recently retweeted a post featuring a picture of him and former WWE Tag Team Champion Curt Hawkins, now called Brian Myers, standing tall at a GCW event at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

This time though, the former United States Champion was sure to add a new caption.

"Man. I really wish we didn’t get fired. We could have been chasing around that 24/7 title right now," Cardona wrote.

The not-so-subtle dig was made about WWE's 24/7 Championship division, the fate of many lower-mid-carders on the company's current roster. Cardona implies he would have chased the title if he stayed in the company instead of main eventing shows.

Matt Cardona brought the Internet Championship to the WWE

During his time as Zack Ryder in WWE, Matt Cardona found it hard to get his momentum at times.

He debuted alongside Brian Myers as kayfabe siblings The Major Brothers. Soon the two became known as Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, joined Edge's La Familia faction, and reign with the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Following the split of the tag team, Ryder embarked on a solo run that would go nowhere until the inception of his YouTube series, Z True Long Island Story.

From the show's popularity, Cardona dubbed himself the Internet Champion and would even bring a physical version of the belt to WWE TV for a short time.

Cardona won the United States and Intercontinental Championships at the height of his popularity. He teamed up with Hawkins to win the RAW Tag Titles twice.

However, both men were released in 2020 due to budget cuts. Since then, Cardona and Hawkins made a name for themselves in the independent circuit.

