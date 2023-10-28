Matt Cardona 'never' wants to wrestle 35-year-old former WWE star

Matt Cardona has made it clear that he will never wrestle a former WWE Superstar.

Shane Mercer worked a bunch of matches in WWE way back in 2017 and 2019. He is doing quite well for himself on the independent scene at the moment.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona recently stumbled upon a video that showed Mercer executing a Tombstone Moonsault on a wrestler. Cardona responded to the video, and stated that he will never work with Mercer, but respected his work. Interestingly, Cardona had made the same comment two years ago.

"I will never work him, but I love watching him. And he actually goes to the gym…so I respect him."

Matt Cardona's close friend wants him back in WWE

Cardona was released by WWE in 2020. He has since done incredibly well for himself on the independent scene. Cardona has firmly established himself as The Indy God, and delivers in the ring every time he steps inside the squared-circle. Cardona's close friend Cody Rhodes spoke with the Good Karma Wrestling podcast earlier this year, and shared that he would love to see Cardona back in WWE.

"I’m really proud of him. He’s out there, he’s doing the ‘Indie God’ thing with the Indiana Jones hats. Everything Matt’s doing, Matt has been the king of the indies now, this is going on year two. You only usually get one run in that role, you know? He’s going on year two. What Matt does next is gonna be huge. If he goes to AEW, that’d be cool, but if he comes back to WWE, that’s what I want, it would be off the charts. I think he’s a huge get, a huge free agent, he’s the best he’s ever been, but he’s really pi**ed me off. I have no good karma with Matt Cardona at the moment." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Cardona han't explained why he would never work with a talented wrestler like Shane Mercer yet. Fans certainly would have liked to see these two amazing athletes go at it in the ring.

