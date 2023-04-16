Matt Cardona has a one-word reaction to Chelsea Green tearing up a fan sign with his face on it

Matt Cardona has shared his reaction to Chelsea Green tearing a fan sign with his face on it.

Last night's WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show was held in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The packed card featured some of WWE's top names.

Chelsea Green wrestled last night in a Triple Threat match that also involved Shotzi and Piper Niven. In the end, Niven defeated Green and Shotzi to earn a shot at the RAW Women's title. Later in the night, Bianca Belair defeated Asuka and Niven in another Triple Threat match to retain her belt.

While making her entrance for the Triple Threat match, Chelsea Green noticed a fan sign that said, "Chelsea sucks." It also had a picture of Matt Cardona on it. Green stopped midway and snatched the sign from the fan. She then tore it up while the fan watched helplessly.

Cardona noticed the video and had a one-word reaction to the same:

''Beautiful,'' he wrote.

Matt Cardona also sent a message to the fan in question

For those unaware, the guy in the video was none other than a super fan named Rick Achberger, known among the WWE Universe as the sign guy. He regularly attends WWE events and brings hilarious signs with him. Matt Cardona noticed one of Achberger's tweets and sent a message to him:

Chelsea Green made her surprise WWE return during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. She has been a mainstay on the main roster ever since. Green was involved in a Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way tag team match at WrestleMania 39. She teamed up with Sonya Deville at the mega event, but the duo, unfortunately, couldn't pick up a win.

Have you been following Chelsea's current WWE run? Do you think she has a bright future ahead on the main roster? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

