Matt Cardona reacts to Chelsea Green's title loss, sends her a heartfelt message

Matt Cardona has reacted to Chelsea Green's loss from this week's Monday Night RAW.

On the show, Green and Piper Niven lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Green and Sonya Deville initially won the titles before Niven replaced an injured Deville. The now-former champions held the title for 154 days before losing it to Chance and Carter, who won their first major championships on the main roster.

Expand Tweet

Taking to Twitter/X, Cardona sent Green a heartfelt message, claiming he was proud of her.

"I’m no longer 1/2 of 1/2 of the @WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions HOWEVER…I’m so proud of @ImChelseaGreen and I love her so much!" wrote Cardona.

Check out Cardona's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Cardona competes on the independent circuit and has won numerous championships since departing WWE. He also declared himself and Steph De Lander as the Women's Tag Team Champions, courtesy of him being married to Green.

Green and Deville won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in July when they defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, ending their second reign as tag team champions.

Did you enjoy Chelsea Green and Piper Niven's reign as tag team champions? Sound off in the comment section.