Matt Cardona reacts to former WWE star betraying her boyfriend for him: "She's my HEATER!"

Former WWE Superstar Steph De Lander recently betrayed her boyfriend, Mance Warner, to help Matt Cardona defeat him at an MLW event.

Cardona and Warner squared off last night in a Loser Leaves MLW match at MLW Fightland. During the fight, De Lander made her MLW debut. She rushed to the ring and confronted Cardona, before surprisingly turning on her boyfriend, and spearing him through a table. The betrayal allowed Cardona to pick up the victory.

The former Intercontinental Champion took to Instagram to comment on De Lander's actions earlier today. Cardona sent a surprising message to Warner.

"This ain't the wrestling romance… It's the wrestling BUSINESS! Sorry @mance_warner… @stephdelander may be your GIRLFRIEND, but she's my HEATER!" posted Matt.

He also commented on a video of Lander's betrayal on Twitter with a single word.

"DUH," he wrote.

Meanwhile, De Lander reacted to Cardona's Instagram post with a smiling face with sunglasses emoji.

Will Matt Cardona return to WWE?

Matt Cardona spent nearly 15 years in WWE before getting released from his contract in 2020. He has since been an active competitor on the independent circuit.

In an interview with Barstool Rasslin', Cardona addressed the possibility of returning to the Stamford-based company. He stated that having Steph De Lander return with him is one of three conditions he has to make his comeback.

"The two Cs have to be right. The cash and creative. [Is there an amount of cash that can make the creative not matter as much?] Not for me. Not for me. And she [De Lander] needs to come along," he said.

