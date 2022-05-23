Former WWE Superstar reacts to being included in countdown with Eve Torres

Even if they're no longer with the company, WWE still utilizes social media to occasionally showcase its former superstars.

Today, WWE took to social media to post their latest top 10 list. This edition featured the top 10 most devastating breakups in the history of the company. You can watch the countdown in the embedded tweet below, but for the sake of convenience, we've included the full list here:

Top 10 Devastating Breakups:

Edge divorces Vickie Guerrero Triple H ends things with Stephanie McMahon Eve Torres low-blows Zack Ryder Dana Brooke divorces Reggie Lita throws away her wedding ring from Kane Fandango leaves Rosa Mendes Dolph Ziggler ends it with AJ Lee Tamina divorces Akira Tozawa Tajiri screams at Torrie Wilson Noam Dar dumps Alicia Fox

Former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) took to social media to celebrate placing in the top three alongside Eve Torres, tweeting out:

"I made it!!!" Matt Cardona tweeted.

Matt Cardona has made quite the career for himself outside WWE

WWE released Matt Cardona back in April of 2020, and the former Zack Ryder hasn't looked back since.

Cardona has competed anywhere and everywhere since departing the company and has established himself as one of the biggest names in professional wrestling.

Cardona has appeared in multiple companies, including but not limited to All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, NWA, and more. The former WWE Superstar set the wrestling community ablaze when he won GCW's world title in a deathmatch against Nick Gage in July last year.

Since then, Cardona has collected so many championships at the same time that he was able to recreate the iconic image of Ultimo Dragon from the 1990s. You can check that image out in the embedded tweet below.

Do you agree with that top 10 list? Do you think the former Zack Ryder should return to Vince McMahon's company in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

